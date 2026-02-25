FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai to beg, UAE authorities warn

Govt bans 5 OTT platforms including MoodXVIP, Jugnu for streaming 'obscene' content, check full list here

PM Modi 2-day visit to Israel: Defence, security, trade ties to dominate bilateral talks; know what's on agenda

The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement: 'Misinformation only creates...'

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Officials confirm no black box found on air amulance; Probe focuses on weather radar

Uttar Pradesh: Countdown begins for Noida airport opening as CM Yogi shares PM Modi's inauguration plans, check details

Despite retirement, Arijit Singh will be active in Bollywood, singer shares crucial career update: 'I have stopped taking new assignments, but...'

Gold, silver prices today, February 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Kerala gets Keralam, now Mamata Banerjee eyes West Bengal rename after BJP exit

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai to beg, UAE authorities warn

Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai

Despite retirement, Arijit Singh will be active in Bollywood, singer shares crucial career update: 'I have stopped taking new assignments, but...'

Despite retirement, Arijit Singh will be active in Bollywood, singer clarifies

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement: 'Misinformation only creates...'

The makers of The Kerala Story 2 issued an official statement against the reports of their film's teaser being pulled down from the internet.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement: 'Misinformation only creates...'
A poster of The Kerala Story 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the release of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, the makers issued a statement, clarifying the reports of the teaser being pulled down. On Tuesday, the production house behind the film, Sunshine Pictures, shared in an official statement that such reports are false and misleading. 

They said in a statement, "Sunshine Pictures would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material".

They further mentioned, "Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion".

Earlier, reports stated that the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond was briefly released online before being pulled down across official social media handles, triggering fresh debate around the franchise's already contentious positioning. The original 'The Kerala Story' attracted intense scrutiny, legal challenges, and political reactions over its claims and portrayal of sensitive social themes. 

Against that backdrop, the sequel teaser's takedown was widely interpreted as a pre-emptive or corrective move rather than a routine marketing error. The incident underscores how politically and socially sensitive cinema in India now operates under heightened scrutiny, where promotional material itself can become a flashpoint even before a film reaches theatres. The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond is set to release in theatres on February 27, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai to beg, UAE authorities warn
Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai
Govt bans 5 OTT platforms including MoodXVIP, Jugnu for streaming 'obscene' content, check full list here
Govt bans 5 OTT platforms for streaming ‘obscene’ content
PM Modi 2-day visit to Israel: Defence, security, trade ties to dominate bilateral talks; know what's on agenda
PM Modi 2-day visit to Israel: Defence, security, trade ties to dominate talks
The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement: 'Misinformation only creates...'
The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Officials confirm no black box found on air amulance; Probe focuses on weather radar
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Officials confirm no black box found on air amulance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement