BOLLYWOOD

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Netizens thrash Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha's 'propoganda movie', slam makers: 'Yeh kya bakwas hai'

The blockbuster success of The Kerala Story has inspired the makers to churn out a sequel, that looks more like a cash-grabbing scheme, and even netizens are in-sync with the same feelings.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Netizens thrash Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha's 'propoganda movie', slam makers: 'Yeh kya bakwas hai'
A poster of The Kerala Story 2
After the sensational blockbuster, National Award-winning The Kerala Story (2023), producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah decided to turn it into a movie franchise and dropped the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 (titled as The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond). On Friday, the makers dropped the first look of the film, a prologue of the film, with a new cast, but three central female characters. The original film had Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead. This time, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha are leading Vipul's new film. In the teaser, three girls, Surekha Nair (Ulka), Neha Sant (Aishwarya), and Divya Paliwal (Aditi), from different parts of India, aspiring to make India proud, narrate their tragedy like testimonies. The girls emphasised how they got trapped in love jihad, and becam victim of domestic abuse and terrorism. 

The Kerala Story 2's dialogues hinting Islamophobia

The teaser plays a catalyst, feeding fear into the minds of viewers. The teaser has lines of a victim saying, "Bharat ki 8.5 crore unmarried Hindu girls are his target." Aditi says, "Jo takat mohabbat mein hai, woh barood mein kaha." The dialogues, such as "Sabko convert kar ke chhodenge. Bharat ek Islamic desh ban jayega," are an attempt to brainwash and spread Islamophobia. 

Netizens slam The Kerala Story 2 makers 

The teaser has not with positive reaction, and several netizens slammed the intention of the makers. "Kerala Story 2: Truth went on vacation, imagination stayed behind," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "So, ladies from every state are converted. Then why the name Kerala story? Watched the first part. Atrocious. Can't believe it got a national award for direction." One of the netizens wrote, "This is another way of tarnishing the face of Kerala. The timing of the release of 2 movie are similar. Both releases before the election in the state. This is a bulls***t movie." The Kerala Story 2 will be released in cinemas on February 27, 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
