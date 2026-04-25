The Kerala Story 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah's controversial film

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Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2 will be streaming on ZEE5 from May 1.
Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, The Kerala Story 2 was released in the theatres on February 27. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film caused a huge controversy before its release with some calling it a "brutal truth," while others labelling it as "propaganda."
The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5
Now, two months after its theatrical run, The Kerala Story 2 will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 1. The OTT giant took to its social media platforms, shared the announcement poster and captioned it, "Behind every 'perfect' romance can lie a calculated trap. Witness the moment Divya, Neha, and Surekha’s dreams spiraled into a nightmare. Watch The Kerala Story 2, streaming from 1st May on ZEE5." The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
The Kerala Story vs The Kerala Story 2 box office
The Kerala Story 2 was the spiritual sequel of the 2023 blockbuster The Kerala Story. Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, the first part was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable films in Hindi cinema. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. However, the sequel couldn't repeat the magic of its predecessor. Made in Rs 30 crore, The Kerala Story 2 collected Rs 60 crore at the global box office.
The Kerala Story 2 controversy
Both the movies - The Kerala Story and The Kerala Story 2 depicted the stories of three Hindu women who defy their families to marry Muslim men and are subsequently forced to convert. While the 2023 film was only set in Kerala, the 2026 release was set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
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