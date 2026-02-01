The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Kerala minister Saji Cherian has claimed that The Kerala Story 2 makers are attempting to portray Kerala, a model of secularism, as a "breeding ground for religious extremism in order to humiliate the state before the world." The sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha.

After the blockbuster success of The Kerala Story in 2023, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is taking forward the franchise with The Kerala Story 2, officially titled The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond. The sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three leading ladies. Just like the first part sparked widespread debate in the country, the second part has also landed in the controversy just after its teaser was released on Friday, January 30.

Saji Cherian, who serves as the Minister for Fisheries, Culture & Youth Affairs in Kerala, has criticised the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 alleging that it is aimed at "communal polarisation and undermining the state’s secular fabric." In a Facebook post, Cherian said that from the very first impression, the film appeared to be yet another product of "the Sangh Parivar’s factory that manufactures lies without any connection to facts."

He alleged that the makers were attempting to portray Kerala, a model of secularism, as a "breeding ground for religious extremism in order to humiliate the state before the world." "The repeated propagation of fake allegations such as ‘love jihad’ and hate-filled dialogues is a deliberate attempt to disrupt Kerala’s atmosphere of peace and harmony," the state culture minister said. 'Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing outfits to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Cherian said freedom of expression was not a "licence to polarise the country or create divisions among people." "Presenting as truth claims that have already been rejected by investigative agencies and courts is aimed solely at political gain," he stated. The minister asserted that Kerala would collectively resist such efforts. "Kerala will stand united against attempts to reap political benefits by sowing the poisonous seeds of communal hatred," Saji concluded.

Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable films in Hindi cinema. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release on February 27.

