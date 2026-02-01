FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper

Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies

Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farm income

Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions

Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31

Alia Bhatt shuts down 'noise' around her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Kerala minister Saji Cherian has claimed that The Kerala Story 2 makers are attempting to portray Kerala, a model of secularism, as a "breeding ground for religious extremism in order to humiliate the state before the world." The sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'
The Kerala Story 2 poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After the blockbuster success of The Kerala Story in 2023, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is taking forward the franchise with The Kerala Story 2, officially titled The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond. The sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three leading ladies. Just like the first part sparked widespread debate in the country, the second part has also landed in the controversy just after its teaser was released on Friday, January 30. 

Saji Cherian, who serves as the Minister for Fisheries, Culture & Youth Affairs in Kerala, has criticised the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 alleging that it is aimed at "communal polarisation and undermining the state’s secular fabric." In a Facebook post, Cherian said that from the very first impression, the film appeared to be yet another product of "the Sangh Parivar’s factory that manufactures lies without any connection to facts." 

He alleged that the makers were attempting to portray Kerala, a model of secularism, as a "breeding ground for religious extremism in order to humiliate the state before the world." "The repeated propagation of fake allegations such as ‘love jihad’ and hate-filled dialogues is a deliberate attempt to disrupt Kerala’s atmosphere of peace and harmony," the state culture minister said. 'Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing outfits to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Cherian said freedom of expression was not a "licence to polarise the country or create divisions among people." "Presenting as truth claims that have already been rejected by investigative agencies and courts is aimed solely at political gain," he stated. The minister asserted that Kerala would collectively resist such efforts. "Kerala will stand united against attempts to reap political benefits by sowing the poisonous seeds of communal hatred," Saji concluded.

Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable films in Hindi cinema. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release on February 27.

READ | The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Why markets fell after Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatment to get cheaper
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement