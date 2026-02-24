FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna kick off pre-wedding festivities with cricket match in 'Virosh Premier League'

Delhi govt covers 3.97 lakh widows, 1.31 lakh divyang beneficiaries under Ayushman Scheme: CM Rekha Gupta

Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests

Who are Bhopal sisters Afreen and Amreen arrested in sex racket? How did they lure victims?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

The Kerala High Court indicated it was inclined to watch The Kerala Story 2 before passing an order. It also asked the censor board whether the movie complies with all the mandatory guidelines. The controversial film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 11:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'
Kerala High Court on The Kerala Story 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a wrong light. The court also observed that using the state's name and claiming the film is based on true facts can lead to communal tensions in the state. The observations came from Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while hearing arguments on three separate pleas seeking to quash the certificate for public viewing granted to The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond. 

When the matter came up again in the post lunch session, the court was told that the producers of the film were willing to withdraw the teasers of the film. The court, thereafter, said it will hear the matter again on Wednesday when it is likely to decide whether to see the movie before its scheduled release on February 27. Earlier in the day, during the arguments, the court indicated it was inclined to watch the film before passing an order. It also asked the censor board whether the movie complies with all the mandatory guidelines. 

One of the three pleas has been moved by Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district, who has arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in his writ petition filed last week. 

Besides quashing of its certification, Namboodiri's petition also seeks certain modifications, including reconsideration of its title. The petitioner has claimed that the film was certified for public viewing by the CBFC allegedly without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. 

According to the petition, the grievance arises from the teaser and trailer of the film, which portray narratives involving women from multiple states, yet brand the content as The Kerala Story, thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with the state of Kerala. "Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony", the petition has said.

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, The Kerala Story 2 is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, and is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster and two National Award-winning The Kerala Story, that was headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen.

READ | Vishal Bhardwaj hits back at negative reactions for O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 le
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant, Mr India winner dies at 37
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement