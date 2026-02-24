The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

The Kerala High Court indicated it was inclined to watch The Kerala Story 2 before passing an order. It also asked the censor board whether the movie complies with all the mandatory guidelines. The controversial film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a wrong light. The court also observed that using the state's name and claiming the film is based on true facts can lead to communal tensions in the state. The observations came from Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while hearing arguments on three separate pleas seeking to quash the certificate for public viewing granted to The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond.

When the matter came up again in the post lunch session, the court was told that the producers of the film were willing to withdraw the teasers of the film. The court, thereafter, said it will hear the matter again on Wednesday when it is likely to decide whether to see the movie before its scheduled release on February 27. Earlier in the day, during the arguments, the court indicated it was inclined to watch the film before passing an order. It also asked the censor board whether the movie complies with all the mandatory guidelines.

One of the three pleas has been moved by Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district, who has arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in his writ petition filed last week.

Besides quashing of its certification, Namboodiri's petition also seeks certain modifications, including reconsideration of its title. The petitioner has claimed that the film was certified for public viewing by the CBFC allegedly without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

According to the petition, the grievance arises from the teaser and trailer of the film, which portray narratives involving women from multiple states, yet brand the content as The Kerala Story, thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with the state of Kerala. "Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony", the petition has said.

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, The Kerala Story 2 is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, and is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster and two National Award-winning The Kerala Story, that was headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen.

