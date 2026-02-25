The Kerala Story 2 in big trouble: High Court asks makers to not release film's rights, questions CBFC's U/A certification

The Kerala High Court pulled up the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the U/A certification granted to The Kerala Story 2. The film claims that young Hindu women are lured into interfaith marriages, subjected to assault, stripped of their rights, and coerced into converting to Islam.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court directed the producers of the controversial film The Kerala Story 2 not to release its rights until the court pronounces its verdict on the petitions challenging the film's certification.

While hearing the matter, the High Court noted that the concerns raised by the petitioners were "probably genuine" and directed the producers to pause the release of the film’s rights, which was scheduled for tomorrow. "Do not release the rights for the movie tomorrow. Wait for the hearing to conclude and for the court to decide on the petitions," the bench said.

The court also pulled up the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the certification granted to the film. "You have not even given an 'A' certificate to the film. You've given U/A," the bench remarked. It further observed that the makers were not keen on screening the film immediately and pointed out that there was insufficient time to examine the matter in detail.

Appearing for the CBFC, the counsel contended that numerous films have been made using the names of Indian states and cities, citing examples such as Go Goa Gone, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Delhi Belly to counter objections raised over the film's title.

Counsel appearing for the producers argued that the film tells the story of women survivors and that the petition ventures into issues that go beyond the movie’s actual content. "The main question is not about the movie, but whether this is a petition filed by an aggrieved party, a public interest petition, or something else," the counsel submitted.

They further contended that the relief sought — the issuance of a writ to quash the certification granted to the film — is legally untenable. "Kerala is also a part of India. We cannot isolate Kerala from India. What is being sought is something unknown to the law," the counsel argued, adding that references to the "dignity of Kerala" were constitutionally misplaced. "There is no question of 'dignity of Kerala'; it is the dignity of India," the court was told.

After hearing the preliminary submissions from both sides, the High Court recorded the undertaking given by counsel for the makers that they would await the court’s decision before moving ahead with the release. The hearing was then adjourned for the day, with arguments remaining inconclusive. The matter is set to continue tomorrow, February 26.

The Kerala Story 2 has landed in the eye of a storm, mirroring the controversy that engulfed its predecessor. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film claims that young Hindu women are lured into interfaith marriages, subjected to assault, stripped of their rights, and coerced into converting to Islam. The sequel stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in the lead roles, and is slated for release on February 27.

