BOLLYWOOD

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'

The Kerala Story 2 explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Kamakhya Narayan Singh's controversial film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'
The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh
The Kerala Story 2 has ignited debate even before hitting theatres, with its trailer drawing sharply divided reactions across audiences and commentators. The film has been described by some as presenting a "brutal truth," while others have labelled it "propaganda." The sequel has once again placed its makers at the centre of controversy over its narrative and thematic focus. The Kerala Story 2 explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The film's National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the criticism head-on, responding to concerns surrounding the film's subject matter and his role as a filmmaker. Speaking to ANI about his responsibility towards society, Singh said, "I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them."

"That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary. I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking", added Singh, asserting his confidence in The Kerala Story 2's authenticity.

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, The Kerala Story 2 is slated to release on February 27. Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide in 2023, becoming one of the most profitable films in Hindi cinema. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. The first part and its upcoming sequel have been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
