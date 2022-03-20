'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri’s film tops 'blockbuster charts overseas'

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been hitting the news headlines ever since its release. Everyone is talking about the film, even politicians are expressing their opinions on the movie in press conferences.

The film has managed to grab attention and has been setting the box office on fire. The film has now topped blockbuster charts overseas. Director Vivek Agnihotri has shared the news with his fans. He wrote, “Never ever has a small film like #TheKashmirFiles topped blockbuster charts overseas. This is only AMC, USA and Australia charts. The UK is extraordinary.”

Netizens have been reacting to the post, one of the wrote, “Ye film 500 cr tk jaani chahiye ye bahut kam hai .” Another wrote, “I just came after watching your masterpiece and I must say sir u are awesome u did something which no one else could ever did hats off to your work sir #humdekhenge.”

The third person wrote, “Sir ye story abhi bohot age jaegi app hum sab hena.” The fourth one mentioned, “Congratulations sir. Proud moment for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Savita Raj Hiremath, one of the producers of Amitabh Bachchan-led sports drama 'Jhund' which was released on March 4, a week prior to 'The Kashmir Files', has said that she is 'perplexed' as to why her film was not granted the tax-free status. She took to her Facebook on Friday, March 18, and expressed her thoughts about the same.

"I recently watched Kashmir files and as the story of Kashmiri Pandits exodus its heartbreaking and is a story that needed to be told. It is a good voice for Kashmiri Pandits..!! But as the producer of JHUND I am perplexed. After all Jhund is also an important film and has a story and a Big Message that has received tremendous acclaim and word of mouth from audience," she wrote.

Savita questioned the government criterion for making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as she continued in her post, "So I want to find out what's the criterion on which govt selects a film to support it so strongly by making tax free, endorsing it through social media and asking Offices to showcase the film or give half day holiday to its employees."

Concluding her post, she added that 'Jhund' too is based on a subject 'crucial to our country's growth' as she wrote, "After all jhund also has a subject that is so crucial to our country's growth..jhund is not just talking about the disparity between caste and economic disparity but also shows a way to make the lower strata of society find their success story."