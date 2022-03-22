'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri tweets about film, says 'audience more respectful than critics'

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring a bunch of talented actors including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belavadi, and others, 'The Kashmir Files' has become the most trending film in the recent days.

On Monday, March 21, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a Facebook screenshot of an audience member expressing their thoughts about the film and asked others to share their experience he tweeted, "I have observed that the audience is far more respectful to the victims of Kashmir Genocide than the critics. What has been your experience?".

What has been your experience? pic.twitter.com/QCG1eh18ia — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 21, 2022

The filmmaker further went on to retweet reactions of various other people who were left completely speechless after watching the film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. One netizen wrote, "No seats that's why we watched at 9:15AM. Hall was completely silent even someone crying or drinking water or popcorn, we were heard clearly. Thank you". Another tweeted, "After watching it I was stunned for about 10 minutes. Tears weren't stopping and I was filled with strange anger inside. Then a guy came and asked to leave the seat for the next show. Hats off to you for this award-winning movie"

No seats that's why we watched at 915AM. Hall was completely silent even someone crying or drinking water or popcorn , we were heard clearly .Thank you https://t.co/jcxXsy49a2 March 21, 2022

After watching it I was stunned for about 10 minutes. Tears weren't stopping and i was filled with an strange anger inside. Then a guy came and asked to leave the seat for the next show. Hatts of to you for this award winning movie@vivekagnihotri sir https://t.co/JymulVkHzl — Nikhil Verma (@Alfanse_10) March 21, 2022



One Twitter user even tweeted to Agnihotri saying, "@vivekagnihotri, I have watched it 4 times this past week plus the special screening with you in December. No one moves for almost a minute, almost feels like they want to stay for the sobbing folks in the theater, telling them that now they know and will not abandon them."

@vivekagnihotri, I have watched it 4 times this past week plus the special screening with you in December. No one moves for almost a minute, almost feels like they want to stay for the sobbing folks in the theater, telling them that now they know and will not abandon them https://t.co/E8R7lMiwor — Seema (@seemahindustani) March 21, 2022



Meanwhile, the film released on March 11 has opened to a thunderous response and is being loved by the public. The film has managed to surprise everyone with its box office collections, which are now inching closer to Rs 200 mark.