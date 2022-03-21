Search icon
'The Kashmir Files’ sets box office on fire, inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark

In terms of the second weekend, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has performed amazingly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

'The Kashmir Files,' which has been a box office sensation, is now on its way to grossing Rs 200 crores in the following week.

In terms of the second weekend, the film has performed amazingly. Tweeting about the same Taran Adarsh wrote, #TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO... Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*... #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]... Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz.:

