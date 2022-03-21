'The Kashmir Files’ sets box office on fire, inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark

'The Kashmir Files,' which has been a box office sensation, is now on its way to grossing Rs 200 crores in the following week.

#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO... Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*... #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]... Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pUtznqoGBn March 21, 2022

In terms of the second weekend, the film has performed amazingly. Tweeting about the same Taran Adarsh wrote,