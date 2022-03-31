The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri's film will release in UAE, Singapore with zero cuts

2022 will be a memorable year for director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, as his film The Kashmir Files is re-writing history and how. After grasping the nation and multiple other countries' attention, the film is ready to release in UAE and Singapore on April 7. The director shared this achievement on his Twitter, claimed it as a 'major victory,' and added that the film has passed with a 15+ rating, without any cuts.

Here's Vivek's post

BIG VICTORY:

FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday).



Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait). pic.twitter.com/MsQTXowvNu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

Vivek has reasons behind celebrating the release as a victory, because, "In India, some people are calling it (the film) Islamophobic but an Islamic country after 4 weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+". Vivek also added that even in Singapore, it took almost three weeks to clear the film. There was a lot of representation from Muslim groups, but then the chief of their censor, said that the film has nothing objectionable and it should be seen by everybody.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring a bunch of talented actors including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belavadi, and others, 'The Kashmir Files' has become the most trending film in the recent days.

On Monday, March 21, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a Facebook screenshot of an audience member expressing their thoughts about the film and asked others to share their experience he tweeted, "I have observed that the audience is far more respectful to the victims of Kashmir Genocide than the critics. What has been your experience?".

Meanwhile, the film released on March 11 has opened to a thunderous response and is being loved by the public. The film has managed to surprise everyone with its box office collections, and it surpassed the Rs 200 crores mark.