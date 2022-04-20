The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri's film to release in Israel

Credit: File photo

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's blockbuster film The Kashmir Files will soon extend its global footprint as the movie, which had hit theatres in India on March 11, will now release in Israel on April 28.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It`s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," he tweeted.

The hard-hitting drama revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.

BRILLIANT NEWS:

On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It’s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity. pic.twitter.com/ZkDOexhIXp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 20, 2022

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, a filmmaker, had earlier announced that he will begin work on his second feature film, The Delhi Files, soon. The filmmaker, whose most recent film, The Kashmir Files, was a box office success but also a subject of controversy, announced the news on Twitter.

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files becomes first Hindi movie to cross Rs 250 crore post-pandemic

"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles", hinting at the new film's title but keeping his followers guessing about the plot of the movie. Despite various reviewers and authors criticising the film for its questionable politics, it did remarkably well at the box office, grossing over Rs 330 crore. (With inputs from ANI)