The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri responds to woman artist who painted film's poster with her blood

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' has taken the nation by storm. Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others, the Vivek Agnihotri film has drawn extreme reactions from the people including the audience, Bollywood stars, and even the politicians.

In the latest such instance, a woman artist named Manju Soni has painted the film's poster, showing the seven main characters from the film, with her own blood. Agnihotri, the director, first thanked the woman by sharing the pictures on Twitter as he wrote, "OMG. Unbelievable. I don’t know what to say… how to thank Manju Soni ji @manjusoni. Shat shat pranam. Gratitude." As he quote-tweeted himself, he requested people to not do such things as he wrote, "Though I appreciate feelings but I very seriously request people not to try anything like this. This is not good at all."

Meanwhile, the film's dream run continues in theatres as it has turned out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film (post-pandemic era) surpassing the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi'. The film reached the milestone of Rs 200 crore figure on Wednesday, March 23, at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had taken to his Twitter handle on Thursday, March 24, and written, "#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz."



Apart from its subject and controversies, another reason why 'The Kashmir Files' has worked at the box office is that it has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.