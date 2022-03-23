‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri gives befitting reply to IAS officer who asked him to donate film’s earnings

Vivek Agnihotri has been making headlines ever since his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ was released. Netizens were left in tears when they witnessed the trauma of Kashmiri Pandita and their sufferings through film.

However, there are people who are slamming the director as they feel that only one side has been highlighted in the film. They are calming that Kashmiri Muslims also suffered at that time, they also died during the militancy. Meanwhile, a Bhopal-based IAS officer Niyaz Khan took to Twitter and wrote about the film and Vivek Agnihotri. He asked the director to donate the film’s earnings if he is so concerned about Kashmiri Pandits.

He wrote, “Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crores. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings.I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity.”

Vivek Agnihotri replied IAS officer and said, “Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer.”

For the unversed, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The film hit theatres on March 11.