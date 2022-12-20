The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Saeed Akhtar Mirza calling his film 'garbage'

Vivek Agnihotri-Saeed Akhtar Mirza/File photo-Twitter

The Kashmir Files is one of the most widely discussed Hindi films of the year. While most people called it a true portrayal of the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir valleys in the 1990s, some people have also called the film 'propaganda and vulgar' as they claim that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial exploits the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Recently, the veteran filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza called the hard-hitting political drama 'garbage' and now, Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the same. Sharing a news piece on Mirza calling out his film, the filmmaker tweeted, "Maine kaha Mirza sahab ko Salaam. Fir milte hain Janaab, #TheDelhiFiles ke baad. 2024."



The Tashkent Files director quote-tweeted himself and wrote, "I never wanted to say this but I think it’s time to speak the HARSH TRUTH: All their lives they made films on Muslim victimhood. Only India has a genre called ‘Muslim Social’. Hindus made these people rich & famous. Yet, ungrateful Bollywood has zero empathy towards Hindus."

Earlier, talking to The Indian Express, Saeed said, "For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand."

For the unversed, Saeed Akhtar Mirza is known for his immense work in the Indian parallel cinema movement. Mirza's critically acclaimed films include Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan and Naseem among others.



Coming back to The Kashmir Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others, the film turned out to be a blockbuster success as it earned over Rs 340 crore at the global box office becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year behind Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.