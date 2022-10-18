Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect hit at Ranveer Singh, mocks him for winning awards despite consecutive flops

Vivek Agnihotri-Ranveer Singh

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has ridiculed Bollywood Awards and pointed out that the jury of these recognition ceremonies is operating like a mafia. Vivek even criticised the awards for giving away accolades to their favourite actors, regardless of the artists' track record at the box office.

On his Twitter, Vivek wrote a post against the Bollywood awards and even mocked Ranveer Singh indirectly. "I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by the audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent," Agnihotri stated.

Check out Vivek's tweet

Now if you are wondering how Vivek attacked Ranveer, then let us tell you something. In recent times, Ranveer won multiple accolades like Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year, SIMMA's Most Loved Hindi actor in the South. He also won Actor of the Decade and Best Actor of the Year - at the Lions Gold Awards. Other than that, he has also won Filmfare Awards as Best Actor for '83.

When the director mentioned the 'colourful' actor, he took a sly dig at Singh's vibrant fashion sense, and the flashy outfits he carries with panache. Agnihotri even added that the actor suffered two back-to-back disasters, and the last two films of Singh, '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar tanked at the box office. With all these hints, it is quite evident that Vivek took a dig at the Padmavat star.

Well, this is not the first time Vivek mocked Ranveer. As per the report in Hindustan Times, Vivek did an interview with Kushal Mehra, and there he stated that although the basic plot of Yash Raj Films' production was good, his lead star and the promotional activities with him were different from the essence of the film.