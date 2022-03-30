The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi invited to British Parliament

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' has taken the nation by storm. Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and others, the hard-hitting drama is inching closer to Rs 250 mark at the Indian box office.

Now, the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, are invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. When Bollywood Hungama asked the director about the same, he replied that the couple will be heading there next month.

"The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there", Vivek was quoted telling the entertainment portal. He even took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet that read, "British Parliament and Indian community in U.K. are both eagerly waiting for their trip here .Many prominent parliamentarians,law makers and industrialists here have already seen and endorsed the movie @vivekagnihotri".





The film, released on March 11, has done a humungous business at the box office collecting Rs 234 crores till Tuesday, March 29. Sharing the third-week figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter account, "#TheKashmirFiles [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 234.03 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."



'The Kashmir Files' also delved into major controversy recently after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains since the movie has been declared tax-free in several BJP-led states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.