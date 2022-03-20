'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri opens up on his fears, says 'we put our life at risk'

Director Vivek Agnihotri has created history. His latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files' is an unstoppable force at the box office. However, before making the film, Vivek was sceptical about the film, its sensitive subject, right from the scripting stage. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Vivek and his wife producer Pallavi Joshi held a press conference, and there Vivek opened up about the film's basic idea and implementation. Agnihotri revealed that his pre-production on the film started before his 2019 sleeper-hit 'The Taskent Files.'

Vivek shared that he met a Kashmiri Pandit in the US, and the latter asked him to make a documentary on them. Vivek didn't agree to make a documentary, as it won't be appealing enough to the audience, and directing such a film can put his life at risk. The pandit pushed Agnihotri to make the film, and he discussed the idea with his wife Pallavi. Agnihotri told Pallavi that if they decide to work on this project, then they're putting their lives at risk, as the path is full of thorns. Vivek further warned Pallavi saying that if they fail to deliver an accurate depiction of the subject, then the topic won't be touched for the next 100 years. The director considered the fact that his wife Pallavi has played a major part in the film's success. According to Vivek, Pallavi spent 4 years of research, interviewing multiple people to understand their pain, and Vivek drafted a script out of it.

Talking about 'The Kashmir Files' collection, as compared to the first weekend, the film has scored far better at the second weekend, and the collections are just witnessing high growth. In fact, Akshay Kumar's biggie 'Bachchhan Paandey' has scored little less than 'The Kashmir Files' on Saturday. Till now, the Anupam Kher starrer has earned Rs 141 crore from India.