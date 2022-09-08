Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's old video saying he eats beef goes viral amid Ranbir Kapoor's 'beef' remark

After Ranbir Kapoor's old video saying that he likes beef circulated on the internet, now Vivek Agnihotri's video saying he eats beef has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's old video saying he eats beef goes viral amid Ranbir Kapoor's 'beef' remark
Vivek Agnihotri-Ranbir Kapoor/File photos

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra release, an old video started circulating on Twitter in which the Sanju star was seen expressing his love for food and especially beef. This clip caused an uproar on the micro-blogging platform with netizens sharing the video with the Boycott Brahmastra hashtag.

Meanwhile, after the decade-old video in which Ranbir appeared as a guest on one of the food talk shows during the promotions of Rockstar spread on the internet, he and his wife-actress Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain by the Bajrang Dal activists over Ranbir's remark 'I'm a big beef guy'. 

Now, another old video has gone viral on Twitter in which The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who has criticised Brahmastra, can be heard saying that he eats beef. In the short clip, the filmmaker can be heard saying, "I have also written that the best beef you get where, I have written so many things, I used to eat it then, I used to eat it now, nothing has changed in my life."

The video was shared by a Kapoor fan who wrote along with sharing the clip, "They will never show you this video of @/vivekagnihotri who is a #beef eater too, and that's his personal choice. But it won't fit their narrative and agenda, But You guys stay away from those guys and keep booking tickets and enjoy #Brahmastra in theatres."

Since Ranbir and Alia were not allowed to enter the temple premises in Ujjain, another netizen shared a photo in which Vivek Agnihotri can be seen standing inside the temple with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal and wrote, "He also eats beef, why is he allowed?".

READ | Amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Ranbir Kapoor's old video saying 'I'm a big beef guy' goes viral

Talking about Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, releases in cinemas on September 9 in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.