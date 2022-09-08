The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's old video saying he eats beef goes viral amid Ranbir Kapoor's 'beef' remark

Vivek Agnihotri-Ranbir Kapoor/File photos

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra release, an old video started circulating on Twitter in which the Sanju star was seen expressing his love for food and especially beef. This clip caused an uproar on the micro-blogging platform with netizens sharing the video with the Boycott Brahmastra hashtag.

Meanwhile, after the decade-old video in which Ranbir appeared as a guest on one of the food talk shows during the promotions of Rockstar spread on the internet, he and his wife-actress Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain by the Bajrang Dal activists over Ranbir's remark 'I'm a big beef guy'.

Now, another old video has gone viral on Twitter in which The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who has criticised Brahmastra, can be heard saying that he eats beef. In the short clip, the filmmaker can be heard saying, "I have also written that the best beef you get where, I have written so many things, I used to eat it then, I used to eat it now, nothing has changed in my life."

The video was shared by a Kapoor fan who wrote along with sharing the clip, "They will never show you this video of @/vivekagnihotri who is a #beef eater too, and that's his personal choice. But it won't fit their narrative and agenda, But You guys stay away from those guys and keep booking tickets and enjoy #Brahmastra in theatres."

They will never show you this video of @/vivekagnihotri who is a #beef eater too, and that's his personal choice.



But it won't fit their narrative and agenda, But You guys stay away from those guys and keep booking tickets and enjoy #Brahmastra in theatres pic.twitter.com/5SCZG9IHYa September 7, 2022

Since Ranbir and Alia were not allowed to enter the temple premises in Ujjain, another netizen shared a photo in which Vivek Agnihotri can be seen standing inside the temple with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal and wrote, "He also eats beef, why is he allowed?".

He also eats beef, why is he allowed ? pic.twitter.com/9gCuNR07Ny — Saurabh Shukla (@Saurabh1337) September 7, 2022

READ | Amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Ranbir Kapoor's old video saying 'I'm a big beef guy' goes viral



Talking about Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, releases in cinemas on September 9 in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios.