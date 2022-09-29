Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on getting trolled over his 'beef' remark, says 'I used to eat...'

Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news ever since his hard-hitting movie was released in cinemas. Post-movie release, Vivek has openly shared his discontent over various issues, including boycott trends, the downfall of Bollywood and mocked stars over their conduct. However, even Vivek had to face the wrath of netizens, after his old video about eating beef went viral.

A few years back, Vivek spoke to a portal and he confessed that he used to eat beef. As the clip resurfaced, netizens panned the filmmaker as a hypocrite. Recently, Vivek has broken the silence over the old viral clip, and he stated that the clip was edited. While speaking to Brut, Vivek said, "Yes, I used to eat beef. But people exaggerate anything. The clip that went viral is edited. Yes, I said that 'I used to eat beef... but now, I am not eating it.' They have removed 'not' from the clip.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were not allowed to visit the Ujjain temple, during Brahmastra's promotions. Kapoor's old video about eating beef went viral, thus, the couple was stopped from entering the temple by Bajrang Dal activists. A few netizens expressed their discontent over it, and at that time, Vivek's old video resurfaced.

In the same conversation, Vivek shared his thoughts about the audience rejecting Bollywood films. The director stated that post-2000 films have changed, and they stop highlighting the real India in their films. He stated that earlier there used to be films where the protagonist is fighting against various social evils, like a zamindar, corrupt police officials, or greedy mill owner.

He further added that slowly, filmmakers and actors have started bringing a change in the cinema, and that has actually gone against the cinema. "Even up to Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh (Khan) goes and says that I will go for traditional marriage. Then post-Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, things started changing. These young boys who took over Bollywood started believing that they can change their habits. Since they don't know Hindi, they started using Hinglish."