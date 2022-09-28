Vivek Agnihotri blames Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, ZNMD for downfall of Bollywood

SRK-Vivek Agnihotri-Farhan Akhtar

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has shared his views on the downfall of Bollywood and he stated that stars like Shah Rukh Khan and films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara are responsible for changing the definition of cinema.

While speaking to Brut, Vivek shared his thoughts about the audience rejecting Bollywood films. The director stated that post-2000 films have changed, and they stop highlighting the real India in their films. He stated that earlier there used to be films where the protagonist is fighting against various social evils, like a zamindar, corrupt police officials, or greedy mill owner.

He further added that slowly, filmmakers and actors have started bringing a change in the cinema, and that has actually gone against the cinema. "Even up to Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh (Khan) goes and says that I will go for traditional marriage. Then post-Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, things started changing. These young boys who took over Bollywood started believing that they can change their habits. Since they don't know Hindi, they started using Hinglish." He further continued, "With Dil Chahta Hai success... or whatever they thought 'this is India.' Then Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara happened, and people thought 'this is India,' but this is not India. Slowly, people started getting disconnected from Bollywood."

Vivek further added that post-2000, lyricist, writers, and directors are making Hindi films, but their mind is stuck in London or New York, thus their heroes are not Indians. "Their mothers are not real mothers, their fathers are not real fathers, their problems are not real problems, and thus people don't connect with that. This is not the real India. How would people connect with these movies?" The director even stated that people are now making films for each other and keeping them happy.