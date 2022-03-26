The Kashmir Files: Tiger Shroff reacts to Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'it shows...'

Tiger Shroff who is ready to woo his fans with Heropanti 2 is glad about the success of The Kashmir Files. Recently, the team launched the film's first song Dafa Kar, and during the press conference, Tiger reacted to the mega-success of Vivek Agnihotri's film. Tiger said, "It is fantastic, it just goes to show that people are going to the theatres." He continued, "If I want to be greedy then... Heropanti is a theatre film, so I am very happy that people are coming to watch.... films in theatres again. It's a great feeling and a great time for our industry. I think it is sought of a rebirth." Shroff tried to play safe and didn't delve much deeper into the released film, but he is relieved with the fact that The Kashmir Files' success has brought the lost hope, and it is a kind of rejuvenation for the box office.

Even actor Akshay Kumar is impressed by Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as he spoke about the movie at a recent event. He spoke on how the film is like a wave in the country. Akshay congratulated Vivek and pointed out that his recent film 'Bachchhan Paandey' got sabotaged because of The Kashmir Files' wave.

“Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rkha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya. (The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. It has also sabotaged my own film).”

For the unversed, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. Released on 11 March, the film currently stands tall with Rs 211.83 crores at the domestic box office.