'The Kashmir Files' takes box office by storm, rakes in Rs 206.10 crore worldwide in 11 days

Despite odds including a non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screens across the country and big competition from Prabhas an Pooja Hegdde starrer 'Radhe Shyam', 'The Kashmir Files' has been setting records at the box office one day at a time.

On Tuesday, director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle to share the latest box office collection data, revealing that in just 11 days, 'The Kashmir Files' had garnered over Rs 206 crore worldwide.

Certainly, one of the most talked-about and highly debated films of its time, the exodus drama has been performing supremely well at the box office.

The exact figure 'The Kashmir File's collected worldwide in 11 days stands at Rs 206.10 crore, as mentioned by Vivek.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had dished out details about 'The Kashmir Files' India business. He mentioned in a tweet that' The Kashmir Files' had overtaken Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' in second week box office collections. He also mentioned that 'The Kashmir Files' had beaten SpiderMan by a 'record margin'.

"#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL... *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz.," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, 'The Kashmir Files' is performing spectacularly well at the box-office and is the craze around it is expected to grow in the coming days.

'The Kashmir Files' is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The film hit theatres on March 11.