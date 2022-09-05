The Kashmir Files star Pallavi Joshi reacts to big-budget films failing at box office, says 'problems of India..'

Credit: File photo

The Kashmir Files, which was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office. However, high-budget films including Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj failed to impress netzines.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi talked about the failure of Bollywood films. She said that she is not a Bollywood expert so she doesn’t know what went wrong with Shamshera or Dobaaraa and other films. She stated, “But I can certainly tell you what worked in favour of our film. I have always believed that the audience realises the intent with which you put across your subject or performance. In theatre, there were days when I lost focus and wouldn’t get the same reaction from the audience. And those were the most miserable days. And the same applies to films as well. Through the screen too, people realise your honesty.”

She feels that The Kashmir File worked only because it was about real issues, people want to talk about these problems. She said, “As an artiste, the training is to show a mirror to society. So, even if you are a little anti-establishment, that’s ok. If you see the films of Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, they mirrored whatever was happening around in the society. The films were based around the problems India was facing at that time. Somehow, the problems of India do not feature in our films anymore. Hence, there is that disconnect.”

For the unversed, Bollywood films, these days, are suffering at the box office as netizens have decided to boycott movies that feature stars who ever made controversial comments. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa were boycotted by social media users for different reasons.

Read: The Kashmir File star Pallavi Joshi says no crew member suffers due to Boycott Bollywood trend

While talking about the Boycott Bollywood trend earlier, Pallavi said, “let me tell you one thing--no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”