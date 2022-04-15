The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher wishes to reunite with director Vivek Agnihotri for The Delhi Files

Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher

Vivek Agnihotri shocked the entire world with his last blockbuster directorial The Kashmir Files. The director is ready to work on his third-instalment The Delhi Files, and The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher wishes to unite with him again for his upcoming directorial. Kher congratulated Vivek on his new film and expressed his wish to work with him by tweeting, "Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife."

Here's Anupam Kher's tweet

Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife pic.twitter.com/izPlP3b82n — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 15, 2022

The Kashmir Files' major success has boosted Vivek Agnithori to continue making the world acquainted with the unknown facts, and dark chapters of Indian history. Today, Vivek posted a picture of him, acknowledging the success of his previous film and announcing the work on his next. Vivek tweeted, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles

Here's Vivek's tweet

I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus.



It’s time for me to work on a new film. pic.twitter.com/ruSdnzRRmP April 15, 2022

The Kashmir Files, which was released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.

Talking about The Delhi Files, Vivek announced this film last year in September with a teaser poster.

Trending all over SM platforms. #TheDelhiFiles - Right To Life. pic.twitter.com/LiCrUgw9do — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

The Delhi Files is based on the 1984 Sikh genocide, and it highlights the 'right to life.'