The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher shares throwback video with Amrish Puri, Vivek Agnihotri reacts

On Twitter and Instagram, Anupman Kher frequently engages with his followers by posting throwback images and videos. He has now uploaded a video with Amrish Puri in which he can be seen singing. He can be seen joking about Amrish Puri and his baldness.

Check out the hilarious video here:

Reacting to the video, Vivek Agnihotri wrote ‘lol’ followed by a red heart.

Anupam Kher starred in a number of successful movies produced by Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Veer Zaaara. Anupam reflected on the past and remarked that although they used to call him their darling, things have changed for unidentified reasons.

During an interview, Anupam told Times Now Navbharat, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

Explaining about how he rediscovered his love for the craft. He said, “Otherwise I could have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya (Who were once my friends are now ignoring me and not offering films).’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha (It pains, hurts because I used to work with them. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open).”