'The Kashmir Files' shatters box office records on day 9, surpasses previous single-day figures

'The Kashmir Files' has managed to trend like 'Baahubali 2' in its second weekend and could enter the Rs 150 crore club.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is on a roll! Breaking records, creating history the film is setting the box office on fire.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz.”

