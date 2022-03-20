'The Kashmir Files' shatters box office records on day 9, surpasses previous single-day figures

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is on a roll! Breaking records, creating history the film is setting the box office on fire.



'The Kashmir Files' has managed to trend like 'Baahubali 2' in its second weekend and could enter the Rs 150 crore club.

#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zYB0L6RiOj March 20, 2022

