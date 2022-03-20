'The Kashmir Files' second-weekend box office: Will Vivek Agnihotri's film cross Rs 150 crore benchmark?

'The Kashmir Files' has become one of the most widely discussed films in recent times. Not only that, but the film is also one of the most successful post-pandemic films in terms of box office receipts.

'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri and based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir with the advent of terrorism in the valley.

The film just made box office history with a day 8 total of 19.15 crores, which, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, is on par with Baahubali 2's day 8 total of 19.75 crores. He also stated that The Kashmir Files had a bigger day 8 box office collection than Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' (18.59 crore).

Following some strong box office results, the question of whether 'The Kashmir Files' would surpass the Rs 150 crore mark arises.

Taran Adarsh predicts that the film would gross above Rs 150 crore in its second weekend. Although the numbers aren't in yet, given the current rate, it's safe to assume it will surpass the benchmark.

#TheKashmirFiles highlights...

Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [ 19.15 cr]

Will comfortably cross 150 cr in Weekend 2

Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL

Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/QIfBj7kmcB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

On Saturday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a Facebook post on his Twitter account stating that even though he agrees with the point expressed in the post, it does not help the Pandits either. In his tweet, he wrote, "Hatred divides and kills. Kashmiris need justice. All need to be heard helped and healed."

On the other hand, Congress leaders are criticising the film for allegedly showing false information. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule."