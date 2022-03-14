'The Kashmir Files' puts box office on fire, earns Rs 27.15cr in three days

'The Kashmir Files' is a box office success, grossing Rs 27.15 crore in three days. Confirming the news, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz.”

'The Kashmir Files', is the second instalment in Vivek Agnihotri's political-series thriller.

'The Kashmir Files' team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, actress Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 12. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Sharing pictures of their meeting with the Prime Minister on his Twitter handle, producer Abhishek tweeted, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji". Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted his photos and added, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi".

Huge amounts of affection and appreciation have been lavished on the film. On his Twitter account, Agnihotri has posted several videos of audience reactions, in which fans are seen getting passionate about the film and crying after leaving the theatre.

'The Taskent Files,' the first film in the series, was based on the strange death of India's former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and received a similar response. He's already announced the third instalment of the trilogy, 'The Delhi Files,' which is said to be inspired by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.