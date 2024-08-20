The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal calls Sudha Murty's Raksha Bandhan post 'fabricated myth': We must unite...

Abhishek Agarwal has claimed that Sudha Murty is spreading "false narrative" about the origins of Raksha Bandhan festival with the "fabricated myth" of Chittor's Rani Karnavati sending a rakhi to the Mughal emperor Humayun.

Rajya Sabha MP and philathropist Sudha Murty is facing huge backlash after she attributed the origin of Raksha Bandhan to a legend linked to Mughal emperor Humayun and Chittor's Rani Karnavati. Her video was met with massive criticism with people pointing out how the story she had shared has historical inaccuracies.

Abhishek Agarwal, who had produced the 2022 blockbuster The Kashmir Files, has also slammed Sudha Murty and called her post "fabricated myth." Sharing Murty's video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Abhishek wrote, "This is really shocking coming from a lady like Sudha Murty, who herself is at the forefront of championing our indigenous culture."

He further added, "Respected #SudhaMurthy Ji, you should know that the story of Mughal Emperor Humayun acting on a rakhi sent by Rani Karnavati of Chittor is a fabricated myth. This narrative was spread to diminish Hindu achievements and falsely attribute cultural elements to Islamic invaders. In reality, Qutbuddin Bahadur Shah of Gujarat attacked her kingdom. Despite once being sheltered in Chittor, he showed no gratitude. Humayun, instead of helping, awaited the massacre's end to advance his own campaign, even exchanging letters with Bahadur Shah about their shared goals against 'infidels.' This false narrative claims that the #Rakshabandhan festival started with Rani Karnavati sending a rakhi to Humayun. If this was true, why did Rani Karnavati and the women of Chittor commit Jauhar to escape the barbaric invaders? Why was the common men of the region massacred by barbaric Islamic invaders?"

Concluding his post, Abhishek Agarwal asked Sudha Murty to correct her mistake as he stated, "We must unite to counter this misleading narrative and honour our true history. #रक्षाबंधन is a Sanatan festival, its origins are in our Dharmashastras.@SmtSudhaMurty Ji should note and correct her mistake."

Sudha Murty is the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and founder of the non-profitable charitable organisation Infosys Foundation. Abhishek Agarwal's last production was the period action thriller Tiger Nageswara Rao. The Telugu film was headlined by Ravi Teja and was a major commercial flop upon its release in October 2023.

