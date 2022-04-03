The Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal announces next pan-India film, Vivek Agnihotri attends event

‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal announced next film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vivek Agnihotri attended the event.

‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal on Sunday announced the pre-look of his next project ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vivek Agnihotri also attended the event.

Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani has shared the pictures from the event with the caption, “Producer of #TheKashmireFiles- @abhishekoffcl’s next Big PAN India film #TigerNageshwarao pre look was announced with great fanfare in Hyderabad. The event saw popular dignitaries like Minister @gkishanreddtoffical, Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela, @vivekagnihotri, and many more.”

Abhishek Agarwal’s film will feature Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bhardwaj in lead roles. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. At the box office, the picture has been a huge hit. It is tax-free in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all lauded the film.

In a recent interview, Karan Johar referred to the film as a "movement." Karan Johar praised The Kashmir Files in an interview with Gatalla Plus. He said, "The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn't happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975," said Karan.

He went on to add that, You have to accept that something is connecting with this country, and you have to keep an eye on it intellectually. You must observe it in order to absorb and learn from it that there has been movement. It's not just a movie anymore; it's a movement.