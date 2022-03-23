'The Kashmir Files': Prakash Raj massively trolled for his 'healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred' tweet

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is being lauded by the audience for showing the hidden truth of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. Released on March 11, it has become the most discussed film in recent times. There are some people who have also accused the makers of exploiting the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits community.

The National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj has been continuously sharing his thoughts about the film labeling it as a propaganda vehicle. In one of his tweets, the actor shared a video of a man calling for the elimination of the Muslim community and several people shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans after watching the film. Along with the video, the actor wrote, "#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking".

Now, the actor, more popular for his antagonist roles in Bollywood, is facing the burnt of the trolls. One Twitter user wrote, "No sir, it isn't a propaganda film. It is the stark reality of what the Kashmiri Pandits had to go through", while another commented, "shame on you Mr. Prakash Raj, i always admired you as a actor, but instead of supporting kashmiri pandit you started politics here". Another posed a neutral point of view as he wrote, "Every Indian has to know why Kashmir pandits have been kicked out of Kashmir. It is good to know the history of the film through the media! It is not correct to speak and highlight the emotion of one or two. That's just saying."



Check out Prakash Raj's tweet here

#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking pic.twitter.com/tYmkekpZzA — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 18, 2022



Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belavadi, and others, the film is wreaking havoc at the box office inching closer to Rs 200 mark in its second week.