'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi reveals why she made the film with husband Vivek Agnihotri

One of the most discussed films lately, 'The Kashmir Files' has emerged as a blockbuster earning more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office. Based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, the film has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri who has also produced the film along with his wife Pallavi Joshi.

Pallavi also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon using the plight of the Kashmiri Hindus to help win Darshan Kumaar's Krishna Pandit win elections in the university. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife.com, the actress has shared why she decided to make the film with her husband, whom she married in 1997.

While talking to the media portal, Joshi said that it's a 32-year old story, adding that the reality never came in front of the whole nation as it was suppressed by the politics, the media, the system during that time. Pallavi mentioned that she thinks that the tragic tale of Kashmiri Pandits hasn't travelled to the corners of India beyond Jammu and Delhi.

"When we heard the story for the first time, my first reaction was of total disbelief. I refused to believe that something like this has happened in my country and I am unaware of it. It was only when the research started coming in that I realised that I never got to know this. So, there was a tremendous sense of feeling like a very very small person when we started listening to these tragedies. At the same time, there was a layer of heavy betrayal that this was all hidden from me", continues Pallavi.

She further added that when she realised the gravity of what the whole Kashmiri Pandit community went through, she and her husband determined that its a story of the genocide that needs to be told to people. She continued that the couple then decided to take the story to the masses.



Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others, 'The Kashmir Files' has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.