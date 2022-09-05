The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi opens up on whether she'd be upset if film misses out on award nominations

The Kashmir Files-Pallavi Joshi/File photo

The Kashmir Files actor and co-producer Pallavi Joshi recently spoke about her expectations vis-a-vis the film getting nominations and/or recognitions at award functions. Stating that she'd be surprised if they even get nominated at any of the upcoming award functions, Pallavi Joshi shared that she'd surely be disappointed if The Kashmir Files did not get a National Award.

While speaking to Etimes, when asked if she'd be upset if her film -- The Kashmir Files, misses out on nominations and recognitions this year since there are polarising opinion about the film, Pallavi Joshi said, "...I'll be surprised if we get nominated. I know for a fact that we won't be considered. But I think the film deserves a National Award, at least. There is a list that I have, but I'm sure we won't get it in so many categories. But if we don't get that one National Award, I guess I will be disappointed."

Earlier, when senior actor Anupam Kher, who played the titular role in The Kashmir Files, had said in an interview that the film deserves acknowledgement and accolades at every award function.

While speaking to the media with Nikhil Siddhartha about Karthikeya 2's success, when Anupam Kher was asked if he's expecting awards for The Kashmir Files, the actor frankly shared his views and said, "Kashmir Files ke liye jis funtion mein mujhe award nahi mila... woh funtion hi fraud hoga. Aap kaise nahi de sakte har awards The Kashmir Files ko the best direction, best actor, best film ka award." Later he laughed and further added, "Yeh baat mein ahem se nahi kar raha hu, but I believe ki The Kashmir Files ko har award milna chaiye. Warna aap genuine nahi ho sakte."

Collecting a staggering Rs. 340.92 crore, The Kashmir Files ranks as the highest worldwide grosser of 2022 so far, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990.