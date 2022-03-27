The Kashmir Files: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s film

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been hitting the news headlines ever since the film was released. The film has earned more than 200 crores till now. Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan have praised the film.

Now, famous actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has talked about the film which is based on the exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. The actor revealed that he has not watched the film but he will do so very soon. During the ABP summit, Nawazuddin said, “People are watching it, so I will also watch it.”

On being asked about the people from Bollywood who are opposing the film, he said that he is not aware of this, but he believes that every filmmaker has his/her own style. They have their own point of view when ‘it comes to filmmaking.’ Talking about Vivek, he said that that filmmaker has produced a good film according to his point of view. “He produced a good film from his point of view. Others will make films in the future from their own views. And that’s fantastic,” he said.

“When a director creates a film, he or she does so from his or her own unique point of view. Even in films based on true events, any director should be able to contribute their own perspective. I can’t say much more about this because I haven’t seen the movie,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM had said in the assembly, “They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it. Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film.”

Anupam told Times Now that after Kejriwal's statement, he believes that every true Indian should go see this film in the theatre. Only by collecting more money and interacting with more Kashmiris can one provide a powerful answer to his insensitivity. He was crude, inconsiderate, and unconcerned with the tens of thousands of Kashmir Hindus who had been forced out of their homes, women raped, and people slaughtered. It was blatant laughter from the individuals behind him. That was also going on in the state assembly. He should have just said so if he wanted to have a political disagreement with the Prime Minister or the BJP.