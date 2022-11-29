Search icon
The Kashmir Files Nadav Lapid comment: Israeli ambassador panned filmmaker, says 'as a son of holocaust survivor...'

In a prolonged open letter, the ambassador of Isreal, Naor Gilan condemned Nadav's comment on TKF and stated that he abused the hospitality of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Anupam Kher

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon has slammed filmmaker and IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's comment over Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files on the festival closing ceremony and called it an abuse of Indian hospitality. In a prolonged open letter, Naor Gilan stated that as a son of a holocaust survivor, he is extremely hurt by Lapid's views. He even told Nadav, "You should be ashamed." 

In a series of tweets, Naor wrote a prolonged open letter that Nadav has abused the hospitality of India, Naor wrote, "An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why:"  He further added, "In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you." 

Here are the views of Naor

Gilon even added that he is a son of the survivor of the European Holocaust, and Lapid's view hurt him on a personal level, "As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here." 

The ambassador even shared that after his comment on The Kashmir Files, they're getting countless DMs (direct messages) on their Twitter, and his view have dented the relationship of India and Isreal. Naor added, "You will go back to Israel thinking that you are bold and “made a statement”. We, the representatives of Israel, would stay here. You should see our DM boxes following your “bravery” and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility."  

The Kashmir Files was released in cinemas on March 11, and it went on to become one of the top grosser of 2022. 

 

