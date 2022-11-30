The Kashmir Files: Nadav Lapid calls Vivek Agnihotri's film 'brilliant movie' after calling it 'vulgar'

File Photo

After calling Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury at the government-organised International Film Festival of India, called it a ‘brilliant movie’.

While speaking to India Today, Nadav Lapid stated, “On propaganda: no one can determine what is propaganda, I accept this fact, it’s a brilliant movie. What I have done it’s my duty to say what I see. it’s a very subjective way.”

For the unversed, based on the 1990s exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir valley, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial was screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, which was held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. At the event's closing ceremony, the jury chairperson Nadav Lapid (writer shared the jury's comments on the films screened at the annual festival.

Speaking on behalf of the jury, the Israeli writer and film director said at the closing ceremony, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

Meanwhile, after Nadav Lapid's remarks, the Counsel General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani apologised to Anupam Kher personally after meeting him this afternoon. The video was shared by The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at @iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness."

In the video, Anupam Kher is heard telling Kobbi, “My people would like to know why you have come. The last time you came, you praised The Kashmir Files.” Shoshani replied, “For me, the first thing to do in the morning was to give a call to my friend, Anupam and apologise on behalf of the government of Israel, about these stupid things that have been said last night.”