'The Kashmir Files': Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma reacts to the film

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. It has created havoc at the box office surprising everyone with its collections inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark. Various celebrities from the entertainment industry have spoken about the film.

After the Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kangana Ranaut, the latest celebrity to have expressed their thoughts about the film is popular television actress Madalsa Sharma, wife of Mahaakshay Chakraborty and daughter-in-law of Mithun Chakraborty who stars in the film as IAS Brahma Dutt.

Speaking to BollywoodLife.com, the actress said that she hasn't watched the film as she is busy shooting every day for her superhit show 'Anupamaa'. When asked to comment on the controversy surrounding the film with many people claiming it as the propaganda vehicle, Madalsa refused to comment and added, "I don't want to comment on anything about the negativity around, All I can say is that is a beautifully made film and it is a very informative film. Every actor has done a very beautiful job".

Apart from her father-in-law, the movie features stellar performances from Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, Darshan Kumaar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.



Talking about Madalsa, the actress has often defended her negative character of Kavya in 'Anupamaa', saying that she doesn't play a conventional vamp in the Star Plus' blockbuster show. She has also shared that she often has to face social media trolling when her character goes against the leading lady, Anupamaa played brilliantly by Rupali Ganguly of 'Sarbhai vs Sarabhai' fame.