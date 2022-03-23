‘The Kashmir Files’: Lata Mangeshkar planned to sing for Vivek Agnihotri’s film, reveals director

‘Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been breaking the box office records every day. The director has now revealed that he had approached Lata Mangeshkar to sing a song for his movie which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

In a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri has talked about Lata Mangeshkar and said that he had approached the late singer and requested her to sing a song for his film ‘The Kashmir Files.’ In an interview with ETimes, the director said that his film doesn’t have any song which is a tribute to genocide victims. He revealed that he got a folk song recorded by a Kashmiri singer and he wanted Lata didi to sing that song. However, she had stopped singing for the films after her retirement. But he requested Lata didi who was close to Pallavi Joshi to sing for his movie.

The director further mentioned that late singer Lata Mangeshkar had agreed to sing the song as Kashmir was very close to her heart. Therefore, she said that she will sing the songs after the Covid surge subsides as she was not allowed to go to studios. But then this happened and working with her became a dream of him.

For the unversed, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film hit theatres on March 11.