'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut gets cheeky with paps, says 'achi film bhi dekhlo for a change...' - WATCH

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who never shies away from speaking her mind, was recently seen getting cheeky with the paparazzi.

Of late, the unabashed queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been heaping praises on the recently released, blockbuster hit film 'The Kashmir Files' and asking everyone she meets to watch the film. So, when recently Kangana met with the paparazzi in Mumbai while she was out and about in the city, she asked them whether or not they had watched 'The Kashmir Files'. When they informed the 'Manikarnika' star that they hadn't, she asked them to drop everything and go watch the film.

Kangana said, "Maine dekha hai aur muje bahut achchi lagi." Later, with a smile on her face, she cheekily added, "Aap sab jaake dekhiye. Aisi bakwaas filmein dekhte hai, achchi film bhi dekh lo for change".

Watch the video here:

#KanganaRanaut slammed a photo peep on not watching movie - #TheKashmirFiles . She pulled his leg and joked with him : "Aisi bakwas filme dekhte ho tumlog" pic.twitter.com/RgyfxAI6Ox — समझो भाई (@Yogendr89778547) March 22, 2022



Earlier too, Kangana had heaped praises on 'The Kashmir Files' after watching the film, saying that it had purged Bollywood of its 'sins'.

Expressing her opinion about the film, Kangana had lauded the filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri, and shared her reaction with the paparazzi after stepping out of a theatre. Lauding the film and its makers, Kangana said, "Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood's all sins have been washed away)." The actor further said that everyone from the industry should promote 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Bollywood people make such nonsense movies and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie," Kangana added. She also urged everyone to watch and support the movie, while adding that it should be declared tax-free in all the states.

Before this, Kangana had shared a note on her Instagram Stories about 'The Kashmir Files'. "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year," she said.

The actor added, "It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full it`s unbelievable!!!"

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Coming back to Kangana, she will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'.