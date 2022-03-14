'The Kashmir Files': IMDb detects 'unusual voting activity’, director Vivek Agnihotri reacts

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been receiving appreciation from the audience. The film has managed to surprise everyone by emerging as a sleeper hit earning Rs 27.15 crore in its first weekend despite competition from Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' and the continued success of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Fans and celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut, the film has grabbed everyone’s attention. However, the IMDb rating has been dropped and the site has detected ‘unusual voting activity.’

On Monday, a social media user tweeted, “The IMDb page of #TheKashmirFiles says: ‘Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied’. They have themselves dipped the ratings.” He also tagged director Vivek Agnihotri in his tweet.

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

In no time, Vivek also reacted to his tweet and wrote, “IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL.”

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

For the unversed, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' attempts to show the true picture behind the mass genocide that took place in the Kashmir valley. It has touched the hearts of families who had to flee their homes after the tragic chapter in Indian history, which has never been shown to the public before.

Anupam Kher's emotional and heartbreaking performance has been regarded as the soul of the film. Kher, who himself was born in the Kashmiri Pandit family, portrays Pushkar Nath Pandit, one of the victims of the 1990 tragedy. Coincidentally, Kher's character shares the same name as his father, Pushkar Nath Kher.

The major factor behind the success of 'The Kashmir Files' is said to be word-of-mouth publicity as people have been continuously applauding the film on social media. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared multiple videos of audience reactions on his Twitter account, in which viewers are seen breaking into tears after coming out of the theatres.



