'The Kashmir Files' earns Rs 18 CR on Tuesday, dethrones 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in weekday collections

Vivek Agnihotri's film has crossed the 50 crore mark and it smashing records like an unstoppable force. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files' has turned from a film to a nationwide movement. People can't stop praising the film, and it is translating into record-breaking collections. The film that opened with 3.55 cr on Friday, has earned 18 cr on Tuesday. Yes, the Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar starrer is a raging blockbuster, and it smashing records like an unstoppable force. The only thing that we can see in 'The Kashmir Files' weekly graph is growth. 

Check out the collections to date

When it comes to weekday collection comparison, then 'The Kashmir Files' has outrun previous blockbusters like Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi,' Ranveer Singh's '83,' and much-recent Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' 'Sooryavanshi' earned 11.22 cr on Tuesday, whereas '83' collected 6.70 cr, and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' grabbed 10.01 cr on Tuesday. 

Here's the tweet

It seems like "The Kashmir Files' will soon cross the benchmark of 100 cr mark in India. The film had limited buzz and there were minimal promotions, but after release, the audience's word-of-mouth had helped the film to become a rage and boosted the collection with full force. Vivek's film has also overtaken Prabhas' mega-budget 'Radhe Shyam' and became the first choice of filmgoers. 

Next week, Akshay Kumar is bringing his masala entertainer 'Bachchhan Pandey,' and if we take the trend into consideration, then 'The Kashmir Files' can affect Akshay's film. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial is the second instalment in his trilogy. 'The Taskent Files' was the first film of the series, and it earned nationwide acclaim. Agnihotri will conclude the series with 'The Delhi Files,' and people will look upon the upcoming film with higher expectations.  
 

