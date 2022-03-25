The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to build 'Genocide Museum' in Madhya Pradesh

After sending shockwaves to the globe with his hard-hitting blockbuster The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri will now build a 'Genocide Museum' in Madhya Pradesh. The director shared this big announcement on his Twitter with a video, where he thanked Madhya Pradesh's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his relentless support in declaring his film tax-free. Then, Vivek requested CM to grant him land for building this museum that will echo the pain, suffering of the victims and will send out the message of humanity.

Our @i_ambuddha Foundation & @kp_global were working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested @ChouhanShivraj ji about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity. pic.twitter.com/87EQJfoBCR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2022

Honourable CM acknowledged Vivek's request, and he said, "Vivek ji you can make a plan for Genocide Museum, the state government will support you with land, and more. I truly respect your emotions. People should know the value of humanity which you just spoke about, that when people comes out of the Museum they should come out as Human Being without any thought of violence but to create a new world of love." This counts as another victory of Vivek in spreading out the untold saga of Kashmiri Pandits.

Speaking about the film, 'The Kashmir Files' has emerged as one of the most talked-about films in recent times. Not just that, the film is also one of the most successful post-pandemic movies as far as box office collections are concerned.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir after the militancy's rise in the valley, has been performing stupendously at the box office, setting the cash registers ringing.

The film recently created history with its day 8 collection (19.15 crore) at the box office which according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh is at par with Baahubali 2's day 8 collections (19.75 crores). He also mentioned that The Kashmir Files' box office collection on day 8 was higher than that of Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' ( 18.59 crore). Till now, the domestic collections of the film stands at Rs 207.33 crores.