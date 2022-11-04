Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri teams up with Allu Arjun's Pushpa director Sukumar for film

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Aggarwal collaborate with Sukumar for a feature film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri teams up with Allu Arjun's Pushpa director Sukumar for film
Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has left the internet excited after he made an announcement of collaborating with the Pushpa director Sukumar along with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agrawal for a feature film. 

While taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture with Pushpa director Sukumar and the producer of 'The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agrawal. He further jotted down the caption writing, "Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) + Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles)"

Here's the tweet

This has certainly come as a big surprise for the whole nation that these three popular people have come together for a project which is in itself big news. Where Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for making some amazing films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, the producer Abhishek Agrawal has given films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, on the other hand, Sukumar has ruled the nation with his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and now he will come up Pushpa 2: The Rule. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.