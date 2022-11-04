The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri teams up with Allu Arjun's Pushpa director Sukumar for film

Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has left the internet excited after he made an announcement of collaborating with the Pushpa director Sukumar along with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agrawal for a feature film.

While taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture with Pushpa director Sukumar and the producer of 'The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agrawal. He further jotted down the caption writing, "Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) + Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles)"

This has certainly come as a big surprise for the whole nation that these three popular people have come together for a project which is in itself big news. Where Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for making some amazing films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, the producer Abhishek Agrawal has given films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, on the other hand, Sukumar has ruled the nation with his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and now he will come up Pushpa 2: The Rule.