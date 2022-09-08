Search icon
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri speaks about satvik lifestyle amid his viral 'beef' video

"Since I adopted a minimalistic, satvic, lifestyle...it has changed my outlook towards life," read a part of Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri/File photo

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news of late, courtesy of the his last directorial that turned out to be a blockbuster hit. However, recently a video of Vivek Agnihotri has been circulating on social media in which The Kashmir Files director is seen talking eating beef. Vivek's old video clip immediately went viral. This video surfaced at a time when Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a social media backlash for his decade old interview in which he is heard talking about his love for beef.

Now, amid Vivek's viral old beef video, The Kashmir Files director has taken to social media to talk about satvik lifestyle which he's adopted. Sharing photos of the minimalist food he consumes, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, "Since I adopted a minimalistic, satvic, lifestyle, not just I found immense energy, it has changed my outlook towards life. It has given me a new perspective towards nature, my body and mind. Who says simple veg food can’t be a multi-course meal?"

In another tweet, quoting tweeting a news article headlined 'Netherlands to go meat-free, ads to be banned from public spaces', Vivek wrote, "There was a time I used to eat meat in both the meals assuming it was good for health. With new knowledge and awareness I shifted to satvik, plant based food and slowly all my health issues got cured and I have more energy and mind-body balance than before."

In yet another tweet, he wrote, "I don’t like telling anyone what they should do. I just share my experiences so if someone wants to change lifestyle, he/she finds a reference. I used to indulge in tobacco, alcohol, meat & sugar. Once I quit, my life changed drastically. And I found my song."

Check out his tweet below:


In the old viral video, Vivek Agnihotri can be heard saying that he eats beef. "I have also written that the best beef you get where, I have written so many things, I used to eat it then, I eat it now, nothing has changed in my life," he is heard saying.

The video has left internet divided. A user even shared a photo of Vivek Agnihotri with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Aggarwal inside a temple seeking blessings and asked why Vivek was allowed inside a temple and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stopped by protesters when both the filmmaker and the Sanju actor's old videos prove that they used to eat beef.

Vivek has so far not reacted to his old video directly.

