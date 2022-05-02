The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri slams Wikipedia for calling film 'inaccurate'

Vivek Agnihotri-The Kashmir Files/File photo

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files took the nation by storm. Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and others, the hard-hitting drama collected over Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office and became the first Hindi film to achieve this feat post-pandemic.

Now, the film is back in the news as director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account on Sunday and slammed Wikipedia along with sharing a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of his film in which the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits is described as "widely considered inaccurate" and "associated with conspiracy theories".

The first paragraph of the Wikipedia page of The Kashmir Files reads as "The Kashmir Files is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the disputed region of Kashmir. It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories."

Vivek Agnihotri tagged Wikipedia in his tweet and sarcastically wrote, "Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more." His tweet soon went viral on the micro-blogging platform with many netizens criticising the website for letting users edit the page.

Dear @Wikipedia,



You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’.



You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co May 1, 2022

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files released on March 11 also faced controversies when the BJP government declared it tax-free in its several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. For those people who missed it catching in theatres, the film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from May 13 onwards.