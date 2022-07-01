The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri slams Dia Mirza over her tweet for Uddhav Thackeray

Vivek Agnihotri, Dia Mirza/Instagram

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri made fun of actor Dia Mirza for her post expressing appreciation to outgoing Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Vivek questioned whose planet she was referring to and if it was "Planet Bollywood" after she complimented Uddhav for caring for "the people and the planet."



As Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday night, Dia posted a note of gratitude for Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter.



Dia wrote, “Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation.”



She tagged Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray in the tweet.



Responding to Dia's tweet, Vivek wrote, “Which planet? Planet Bollywood?”







On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut praised the new CM for his success journey. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "What an inspiring success story… From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country... congratulations sir."

Meanwhile, the shooting stage of Dia's next movie Dhak Dhak has officially ended.

Along with Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, she was one of four Bollywood actors that travelled by car to the Khardung La pass, the highest motorable road in the world.



A tweet from ANI stating that the new government is moving forward with plans to build the Metro vehicle shed in Aarey Colony despite resistance from environmentalists was retweeted by a number of Dia's followers.

The proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed was moved from Aarey Colony by the former MVA government, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have taken the initial step toward overturning that decision. Environmental organisations objected to the idea to build the car shed in the forested Aarey area since it required the removal of hundreds of trees. Later, the Uddhav Thackeray administration moved the location to Kanjurmarg.