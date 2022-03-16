'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri shares threatening letter received by Kashmiri family in 1990

Director Vivek Agnihotri knows no filter. He likes to convey his thought without holding back, and his fearlessness quality has won over the nation. His recent directorial 'The Kashmir Files' is creating havoc in cinemas, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. On the other side, Vivek continues to spread awareness from his social media too. Agnihotri took his Twitter and shared a life-threatening letter that was sent to a Kashmiri pandit. Vivek shared the document to convey the 'truth' of Kashmir.

Here's the letter

Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for reminding everyone about India’s greatest value - The Truth. This is the TRUTH of Kashmir. If someone disputes this, I can present 1000s of original documents like this.

सत्यमेव जयते। pic.twitter.com/amjHw78FJh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2022

Well, this is not the only document he possesses. Vivek said in his tweet that if someone challenged his claim, he can present 1000s of such documents. "If someone disputes this, I can present 1000s of original documents like this." Within a day, his tweet got more than 28,000 likes, 8,400 retweets, and several replies applauding his fearless quality.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's‘ The Kashmir Files’ is setting new records. The film has received humongous love and appreciation from the masses. Vivek recently shared an interesting post on his Twitter, revealing his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’.



This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice chancellor and translated all Kalidas & Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/yZvW54NHtB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2022

Reacting to the silence of a normally vocal section of Bollywood on 'The Kashmir Files', the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, said, "It is not important." Holding back no punches, Agnihotri said: "India is changing. Old established orders are coming down and collapsing. In the movie, too, we refer to the establishment. There is a dialogue by Pallavi Joshi's character, who says, "Hukumat kisiki bhi ho, system to hamara hai (Whosoever be at the helm, the system is ours)."



