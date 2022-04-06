Viral! The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shares netizen's wedding card with film's sticker

'The Kashmir Files', based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the 1990 valley, is inching towards the Rs 250 mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and starring brilliant actors such as Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and others, the film has generated a tremendous response from the audience.

On the night of Tuesday, April 5, Agnihotri shared a netizen's wedding card on his Twitter account that had the film's sticker printed on its back. Sharing a couple of photos, the filmmaker wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles sticker on the backside of the marriage invitation Card".

The wedding card reads as 'Rahul weds Shivani' on its front page and it shows that the couple belongs to Jammu. On the backside of the card, a few leaflets are pasted below the film's hand-drawn poster. These black coloured slips with white sentences written on them read, "Kashmir Files has done wonders: 1. It has woken up the nation. 2. It has exposed the cabal in country which collaborates with cross-border terrorism. 3. It has exposed victim collaborators in Kashmiri Hindu community."

#TheKashmirFiles sticker on the backside of the marriage invitation Card. pic.twitter.com/s49OT3MK26 April 5, 2022

The director's tweet soon went viral on the micro-blogging website. It evoked positive reactions from Twitterati symbolising that the film has touched the hearts and souls of millions of people. One Twitter user wrote, "More than the financial revenue and the rave reviews, this truly is a great symbol of the success of this film." Another user quote-tweeted and wrote, "Sach ke sath hamesha isvar hote hain sir . Ab to #TheKashmiriFiles ka naam to nimantran card par bhi chhap gya hai. (God is always with the truth sir. Now, #The KashmirFiles name has also been printed on the invitation cards). This is the respect for cinema."



Seeing the film's global success, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek and his wife Pallavi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, have been invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.