The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, drops unseen photo with late actor

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share an unseen photo with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his tweet, Vivek recalled the time when Sushant and he discussed life, talked about cosmos, God's particle, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's Paani and struggles of middle class. Vivek referred to Sushant and himself as "small town person in Bollywood". "Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur's #Paani and struggles of a middle class, small town person in Bollywood," read Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

In the unseen black and white photo, late Sushant Singh Rajput is seen smiling for the capture as Vivek happily clicked the selfie.

Check out the tweet below:

Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur’s #Paani and struggles of a middle class, small town person in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/uZYhbozprx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 8, 2022



Recently, Vivek had shared a photo with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as addressed the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star and himself as "two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms." Appreciating Kartik - the actor, Vivek further added in the caption, "If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan."

Check out the photo below:

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news of late, courtesy of his last directorial that turned out to be a blockbuster hit. However, recently an old video of Vivek Agnihotri has sparked a controversy online. In an old video, The Kashmir Files director is seen talking about eating beef. Vivek's old video clip has surfaced at a time when Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a social media backlash for his decade old interview in which he is heard talking about his love for beef.

However, amid his viral old beef video, The Kashmir Files director took to social media to talk about his minimalist, satvik lifestyle, which he now practices. Sharing photos of the minimalist food he consumes, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, "Since I adopted a minimalistic, satvic, lifestyle, not just I found immense energy, it has changed my outlook towards life. It has given me a new perspective towards nature, my body and mind. Who says simple veg food can't be a multi-course meal?"

On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is next working on The Delhi Files which is slated for a release in 2024.